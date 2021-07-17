Kathmandu Valley Records 428 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 428 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6858 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 428 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 428 cases, Kathmandu districts records 299 cases, 77 in Lalitpur and 52 in Bhaktapur.

With 1310 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 665886 .