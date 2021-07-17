NAC To Ferry COVID-19 Vaccines From China Beginning From July 21

NAC To Ferry COVID-19 Vaccines From China Beginning From July 21

July 17, 2021, 5 p.m.

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is sending its aircraft to China on a regular basis from July 21 to bring Vero Cell vaccines reports RSS.

According to NAC's Chief of Operations, Deepraj Juharchan, the supply of anti-COVID-19 vaccines from China would kick off from July 21.

Earlier, the NAC had put off its schedule to transport the vaccine by a week after the Chinese vaccine manufacturing company apprised that it needed some more time to manage the supplies.

According to RSS, the Corporation has scheduled three flights to China to ferry the vaccines.The first flight has been scheduled for 5:45 am on July 21, and the next two on July 22 and July 24.

According to The Rising Nepal, Nepal has received a total of 6,582,850 doses of COVID-19 vaccines via grants, purchases and under the COVAX facility so far.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), a total of 290,000 doses as a grant, 1,882,850 doses under the COVAX program and 1,800,000 doses from purchasing have been bought to date.

A total of 348,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine were donated for the first time to Nepal under the COVAX facility on the first week of March.

Similarly, 1,534, 850 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under the COVAX facility have arrived in Nepal on July 12 making a total of 1,882,850 doses under the COVAX facility.

Under grants, India provided 1 million doses of Covishield vaccine in vaccination grants on Jan 27. Wherefrom, Nepal launched the vaccination programme for the first time. India has also provided 1 lakh of Covishield vaccine to the Nepal Army as well.

Similarly, China had given 1.8 million doses of the Vero Cell vaccine as a grant. This makes a total of 2,900,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine received under grant.

Nepal had purchased 2 million doses of Covishield vaccines from Serum Institute, but, has received only 1 million so far. Under the purchase, 1 million doses of vaccine have been received from India and 8 lakhs from China, making the total of 1,800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) Dr Krishna Prasad Paudel has confirmed that 1.6 million vaccines from China and 1.6 million from Japan will arrive in Nepal.

Under the non-disclosure agreement with China, 3.2 million doses of vaccine are yet to come. According to the ministry, an additional 6.4 million doses of vaccine will arrive in Nepal in a few days and 3.2 million purchased from China are expected to arrive within the next 10 days as well.

Total Vaccinated people

According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), so far, a total of 1,397,959 people have received the 2nd doses, whereas, more than 2.7 million people have received their first jabs, implying that more than half of receiving the first dose is yet to receive their booster. Similarly, a total of 2,765,709 people have received the first dose of the Covishield vaccine and Vero Cell vaccine.

In addition, only 460,734 people have received their full dose of the Covishield vaccine, and 659,548 people have received their full dose of the Vero Cell vaccine.

Agencies

Nepal Army Implemented Command Headquarters Concept Into Operation
Jul 17, 2021
Kathmandu District Health Office Postponed Vero Cell Administration Due To Shortage Of Vaccine
Jul 17, 2021
Indian Research Show Vaccination Significantly Reduce Infections And Hospitalization
Jul 17, 2021
APEC Agrees On Fair Vaccine Access
Jul 17, 2021
Flood Killed More Than 120, Hundreds Missing In Western Europe
Jul 17, 2021

More on National

Foreign Secretary Paudyal Highlighting The Historical Connection Between South And Central Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
China Announces To Provide Additional 1.6 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Israeli Ambassador Pays A Courtesy Call On PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
German Ambassador Roland Schäfer Paid Farewell Call With Foreign Secretary Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
U.S. Ambassador Randy Berry Paid A Courtesy Calls On PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Nepal's National Anthem Translated Into Hebrew By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Records 428 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1310 New Cases, 2164 Recoveries And 21 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2021
UML POLITICS Divided We Stand By A Correspondent Jul 17, 2021
Nepal Army Implemented Command Headquarters Concept Into Operation By Agencies Jul 17, 2021
Kathmandu District Health Office Postponed Vero Cell Administration Due To Shortage Of Vaccine By Agencies Jul 17, 2021
Indian Research Show Vaccination Significantly Reduce Infections And Hospitalization By Agencies Jul 17, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75