England To Lift COVID Restrictions As Cases Rise

The British government is set to lift most coronavirus restrictions in England on Monday amid growing concern and criticism due to a rapid increase in infections.

The government reported more than 54,000 new cases in the UK on Saturday.

In England, many of the legal restrictions will be lifted starting from Monday, including face covering in indoor public spaces.

The government says the number of infections may rise, but vaccination can reduce the risk of falling seriously ill. Critics say the move is reckless.

The public is also voicing concern. A survey conducted by major pollster YouGov in mid-July showed about 60 percent of respondents felt nervous about the lifting of the restrictions.

In London, Mayor Sadiq Khan has said face masks will continue to be required on the city's transport network.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been self-isolating after contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

In a video released on Johnson's Twitter, the prime minister urged the British public to be cautious and "to stick with the program and take the appropriate course of action when you're asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace."