England To Lift COVID Restrictions As Cases Rise

England To Lift COVID Restrictions As Cases Rise

July 19, 2021, 10:57 a.m.

The British government is set to lift most coronavirus restrictions in England on Monday amid growing concern and criticism due to a rapid increase in infections.

The government reported more than 54,000 new cases in the UK on Saturday.

In England, many of the legal restrictions will be lifted starting from Monday, including face covering in indoor public spaces.

The government says the number of infections may rise, but vaccination can reduce the risk of falling seriously ill. Critics say the move is reckless.

The public is also voicing concern. A survey conducted by major pollster YouGov in mid-July showed about 60 percent of respondents felt nervous about the lifting of the restrictions.

In London, Mayor Sadiq Khan has said face masks will continue to be required on the city's transport network.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been self-isolating after contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

In a video released on Johnson's Twitter, the prime minister urged the British public to be cautious and "to stick with the program and take the appropriate course of action when you're asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace."

Agencies

Indian PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s Newly-Appointed PM Deuba
Jul 19, 2021
Revenue Collection From Nepal China Border Custom Office Decline
Jul 19, 2021
PM Deuba Urges All Political Parties To Work Together For Nation
Jul 19, 2021
Weather Forecast For July 19 Across Nepal
Jul 19, 2021
PM Deuba Wins Vote Of Confidence In HoR
Jul 18, 2021

More on International

APEC Agrees On Fair Vaccine Access By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Flood Killed More Than 120, Hundreds Missing In Western Europe By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
EU Unveils Ambitious Climate Plan To Reduce Green House Gas By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
US Warns China Over Maritime Threats By Agencies 6 days, 3 hours ago
Tokyo Enters 4th Coronavirus State Of Emergency By Agencies 1 week ago
Ethiopian PM wins election amid conflict By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Indian PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s Newly-Appointed PM Deuba By Agencies Jul 19, 2021
JAPAN VACCINE DONATIONS Huge Generosity By Keshab Poudel Jul 19, 2021
Revenue Collection From Nepal China Border Custom Office Decline By Agencies Jul 19, 2021
PM Deuba Urges All Political Parties To Work Together For Nation By Agencies Jul 19, 2021
Weather Forecast For July 19 Across Nepal By Agencies Jul 19, 2021
India Hands Over 150 ICU Beds To Nepal As Part Of COVID-19 Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75