Kathmandu Valley Logs 624 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 624 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10569 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 624 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday through its regular update.

Of 624 cases, Kathmandu districts records 468 cases, 89 in Lalitpur and 67 in Bhaktapur.

With 1,539 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 680,556.