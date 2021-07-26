COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2391 New Cases,1686 Recoveries And 25 Deaths

With 2,391 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 682,947.

In 12,240 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,391 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population in its regular update.

Similarly, the virus infection was detected in 1,030 people in 5,032 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 27,908 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2,815 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 25,093 patients are placed in home isolation. Of the active patients, 669 are admitted to the ICU and 166 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,686 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 645,301 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Monday added 25 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9,738 and the death rate is 1.5 per cent.