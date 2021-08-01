Kathmandu Valley Logs 851 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 851 COVID-19 Cases

Aug. 1, 2021, 9:10 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 851 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8402 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 851 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday through its regular update.

Of 851cases, Kathmandu districts records 594 cases, 166 in Lalitpur and 91 in Bhaktapur.

With 1,981 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 697,370.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

