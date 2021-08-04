COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2975 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1,994 Recoveries, 24 Deaths

With 2,975 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 705,072.

In 11,354 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,975 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Dr. Samir Kumar Adhikari, assistant spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population in the weekly press briefing. , the virus infection was detected in 1,132 people in 4,944 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Adhikari said that the infection rate in RT-PCR tests done in the last one day was 26.2 per cent, which is considered to be high.

Of the new infections confirmed in the last 24 hours, 1,279 were recorded in Kathmandu Valley including 206 in Bhaktapur, 165 in Lalitpur, and 908 in Kathmandu.

Similarly, as per the MoHP's daily update, the highest infection rate, i.e., 57.3 per cent was recorded in Karnali Province, followed by Gandaki Province at 44 per cent and Province 1 at 32 per cent.

Currently, there are 33,464 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,194 are admitted to various institutional isolation while patients 30,270 are placed in home isolation. Of the active patients, 714 are admitted to the ICU and 156 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,535 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 661,652 cases of recovery.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday added 35 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9,957.