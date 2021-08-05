Kathmandu Valley Logs 1075 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1075 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 11890 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1075 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday through its regular update.

Of 1075 cases, Kathmandu districts records 766 cases, 163 in Lalitpur and 146 in Bhaktapur.

With 3,007 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 708,079.