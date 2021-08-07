Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On July 8

Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On July 8

Aug. 7, 2021, 9:58 p.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country

