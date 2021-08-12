Kathmandu Valley Logs 1133 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1133 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10806 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1133 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 1133 cases, Kathmandu districts records 811 cases, 192 in Lalitpur and 130 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,473 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 725,769.