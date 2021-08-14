Kathmandu Valley Logs 795 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 795 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 11708 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 795 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 795 cases, Kathmandu districts records 535 cases, 164in Lalitpur and 96 in Bhaktapur.

With 1,947 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 730,479.