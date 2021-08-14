Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 15

Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 15

Aug. 14, 2021, 9:13 p.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

