Afghan Economy Hit Hard By Taliban Takeover

Afghan Economy Hit Hard By Taliban Takeover

Aug. 25, 2021, 10:43 p.m.

The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan is having an impact on the country's economy and people's lives reports NHK.

Most banks in the capital, Kabul, have been closed since the group took control of the country on August 15. On Wednesday, citizens were seen gathered in front of banks, waiting for their services to resume.

According to NHK, prices of goods are surging. A grocer says prices of flour and apples have risen by about 50 percent in the past week.

One shopper said life is getting tough because of rising prices.

On Monday, the Taliban announced the appointment of a new acting governor of the central bank.

They said the appointee had been in charge of the group's financial affairs.

But a former central bank official says most of the bank's assets are held by the US Federal Reserve. The former official says unless those assets are made available, the Taliban can only tap a fraction of the bank's assets.

The International Monetary Fund has suspended financial assistance to Afghanistan. The Taliban will likely face a challenge of gaining international economic aid as they prepare to launch a new government.

Agencies

UN Rights Head Says Has Reports Of Taliban Executions, Millions Fearful
Aug 24, 2021
$15 Drugs Gets COVID Patients Off Oxygen Support In Under Week
Aug 24, 2021
Kabul Airport In Chaos As Gunfight Kills One
Aug 23, 2021
Resistance Against Taliban Reported In Afghanistan
Aug 22, 2021
Taliban Promise To Protect Women , Then Kill Them For How They Dress
Aug 21, 2021

More on International

Harris Criticizes China During Vietnam Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
UN Rights Head Says Has Reports Of Taliban Executions, Millions Fearful By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
$15 Drugs Gets COVID Patients Off Oxygen Support In Under Week By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Kabul Airport In Chaos As Gunfight Kills One By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Resistance Against Taliban Reported In Afghanistan By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Taliban Promise To Protect Women , Then Kill Them For How They Dress By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal And Thailand Hold Joint Commission Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 25, 2021
Tourism Can Help Nepal Drive Sector Recovery: IFC Study By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 25, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 745 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 25, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,862 New Cases, 1781 Recovery And 44 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 25, 2021
Nepal And Indian Authorities Explore Opportunities For Indian Companies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 25, 2021
Turning The Tide: Addressing Gender Biases In Media By Novela Acharya Aug 25, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75