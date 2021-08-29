Weather Analysis For August 30 Across Nepal

Weather Analysis For August 30 Across Nepal

Aug. 29, 2021, 10:13 p.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country and heavy rain is possible at one or two places of Bagmati, Gandaki and Sudur Paschim Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

