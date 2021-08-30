Multiple Rockets Fired Near Kabul Airport

Multiple Rockets Fired Near Kabul Airport

Aug. 30, 2021, 9:16 p.m.

US media say rockets were fired toward the Kabul airport on Monday. They report with no immediate reports of damage or casualties and no group yet claiming responsibility.

An anonymous official told Reuters as many as five rockets were intercepted by a missile defense system.
The American President said the most recent violence will not stop evacuation efforts. The US and allies are working to evacuate as many people as possible before Tuesday's withdrawal deadline.

Meanwhile, the Taliban say the United States does not have the right to carry out airstrikes in Afghanistan.
A spokesperson for the group told NHK such attacks breach the Asian country's sovereignty.

"America has no right to carry out strikes on our territory using aircraft. We haven't given this right to them. Such attacks are violations. They're wrong," Zabihullah Mujahid said.

With Tuesday's deadline for the US troop withdrawal looming, Mujahid urged Afghans not to flee the country.

Mujahid said, "No Afghan should leave the country. Nobody faces any problem in Afghanistan. We've given assurances to everyone that nobody will be pursued and nobody will be hurt."

Mujahid said a new administration will start functioning in the coming days. "We're trying to introduce new faces whom the people of Afghanistan should be optimistic about," he said.

Western countries have said they will decide whether to recognize a Taliban-led regime after assessing whether it protects women's rights.
But Mujahid said setting that condition would infringe Afghanistan's sovereignty.

Agencies

Explosion Heard Near Kabul Airport; US Airstrike Targets Suicide Bombers -
Aug 29, 2021
NEB To Hold Grade XII Exams After Vaccinating Students
Aug 28, 2021
Biden Says China Still Withholding ‘Critical’ Info On COVID-19 Origins
Aug 28, 2021
Taliban Largely Seal Off Kabul Airport
Aug 28, 2021
Robert Kennedy's Assassin May Be Freed
Aug 28, 2021

More on International

Explosion Heard Near Kabul Airport; US Airstrike Targets Suicide Bombers - By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Biden Says China Still Withholding ‘Critical’ Info On COVID-19 Origins By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago
Taliban Largely Seal Off Kabul Airport By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago
Robert Kennedy's Assassin May Be Freed By Agencies 2 days, 15 hours ago
Afghan Hindus And Sikhs Wait In Fear After Taliban Gunfire, Explosions Delay Evacuation Attempts By Agencies 3 days, 15 hours ago
Evacuation Flights Resume From Afghanistan By Agencies 3 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal And The World Bank Review Portfolio Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2021
Weather Analysis For August 31 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2021
The Bhagwati Jatra Of Palpa Amidst The Pandemic Of Covid- 19 By Shanker Man Singh Aug 30, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 906 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,902 New Cases, 1808 Recoveries And 16 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2021
Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Time And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75