UNSC Urges Taliban To Ensure Citizens Safe Passage

The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution that urges the Taliban to ensure the safe departure of people wishing to leave Afghanistan.

The resolution, presented jointly by the US, Britain and France, was approved by 13 of the 15 Security Council members on Monday. China and Russia abstained.

The resolution says the Council expects the Taliban to allow a safe, secure and orderly departure of Afghans and all foreign nationals.

It does not include a proposal, made earlier by France, to set up a UN-supervised "safe zone" in the capital, Kabul.

After the vote, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, "It is imperative that the international community remain unified and resolute, including in holding the Taliban accountable for its commitments."

China argued that the pullout of US troops from Afghanistan fueled the chaos. China's Ambassador Geng Shuang said, "We hope that relevant countries will realize the fact that withdrawal is not the end of responsibility." Geng said countries should respect Afghanistan's independence and the rights of the Afghan people to determine their own future.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the evacuation of highly qualified personnel from Afghanistan will have a negative impact on the country's socio-economic situation.