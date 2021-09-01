Princess Mako To Wed Boyfriend Komuro This Year

Princess Mako To Wed Boyfriend Komuro This Year

Sept. 1, 2021, 9:30 p.m.

Japan's Princess Mako is expected to marry her college classmate Komuro Kei as early as the end of this year.

Sources close to the matter say the couple is expected to register their marriage later this year. The move comes as Komuro now has the prospect of working at a law firm in the US state of New York.

The sources say none of the usual ceremonies that are part of a wedding of an Imperial family member, including the engagement, will be held. They say the Princess has declined to receive the amount of money to which she is entitled.

Crown Prince Akishino, Princess Mako's father, said in November last year that parents should respect their children's wishes to marry. He noted that the Constitution stipulates that marriage shall be based only on the mutual consent of both sexes.

Komuro released a document to explain details of his family's financial problem in April, and expressed his intention to provide money to settle the trouble.

Source: NHK

Agencies

Global Agreement Reached At ILO Conference On Action For COVID-19 Recovery
Sep 01, 2021
India Reports 41,965 New Coronavirus Cases, 460 Deaths
Sep 01, 2021
US Presence In Afghanistan Ended In 'Tragedies': Putin
Sep 01, 2021
India Officially Talks To Taliban, Discusses Safe Evacuation, Terrorism
Aug 31, 2021
Sri Lankan Airlines Started Colombo - Kathmandu Direct Flight
Aug 31, 2021

More on International

US Presence In Afghanistan Ended In 'Tragedies': Putin By Agencies 18 hours, 24 minutes ago
India Officially Talks To Taliban, Discusses Safe Evacuation, Terrorism By Agencies 1 day, 16 hours ago
UNSC Urges Taliban To Ensure Citizens Safe Passage By Agencies 1 day, 18 hours ago
US Announces Completion Of Withdrawal By Agencies 1 day, 18 hours ago
Multiple Rockets Fired Near Kabul Airport By Agencies 2 days, 18 hours ago
Explosion Heard Near Kabul Airport; US Airstrike Targets Suicide Bombers - By Agencies 3 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Japan Supports Improvements In Water Access and Agriculture Income By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2021
Weather Analysis For September 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2021
Global Agreement Reached At ILO Conference On Action For COVID-19 Recovery By Agencies Sep 01, 2021
SBI-PHDCCI Industry Roundtable Meet Concluded At Baddi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2021
Political Supremacy And Hate Speech Situation In Nepal By Bhoj Kumar Dhamala Sep 01, 2021
Afghanistan – Through A Wider Historical Lens By Dipak Gyawali Sep 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75