Kathmandu Valley Logs 793 COVID-19 Cases

Sept. 2, 2021, 9:35 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 793 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10658 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 793 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 793 cases, Kathmandu districts records 541 cases, 152 in Lalitpur and 100 in Bhaktapur.

With 1,619 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 764,295.

