Nine Killed In Monsoon Disasters In Western Nepal

Nine Killed In Monsoon Disasters In Western Nepal

Sept. 3, 2021, 11:35 p.m.

Triggered by incessant monsoon rains, Floods and landslides claim nine lives in western including Pokhara, Dang and Tanahun districts. Due to rain six others sustained injuries and one has gone missing.


According to Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA), five were killed in a Wednesday night landslide at Bhalam, in Pokhara Metropolitan City (PMC)-20 and two at Mulabari, Pokhara-11, in Kaski district.
Two more died and one went missing in the landslide at Ryalechaur, in PMC-20. The Mulabari deceased were identified as Bishnu Saki, 29, and his son Sujan Saki, 8.


Those killed in Ryalechaur were identified as Krishna Kumar Shrestha, 45, and his wife Sanumaya Tamang Shrestha, 35. According to the Police, Krishna Kumar died while undergoing treatment at Manipal Teaching Hospital while his wife died on the spot.

Likewise, at least four persons were killed after a flash flood swept away a car in Ghorahi, Dang. The swollen Sisne Stream in Ghorahi-Lamahi road section of Gorahi Sub-Metropolitan City-4 had swept away a car (Province 03-01-024 Cha 4440) on Wednesday night.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And India Sign MoU To Construct 14 Cultural Sites And 103 Health Posts In Nepal
Sep 03, 2021
Biden's Approval Rating Hits New Low
Sep 03, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 667 COVID-19 Cases
Sep 03, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,357 New Cases, 2274 Recoveries And 23 Deaths
Sep 03, 2021
Nepal Administers Over 10 Million Vaccines Against COVID-19
Sep 02, 2021

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Floods And Water Inundations Obstruct Life In Southern Plains Of Nepal By Agencies 1 week ago
Over 700 Died From 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake In Haiti By Agencies 2 weeks, 5 days ago
M 7.2 Earthquake Hits Western Haiti By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago
Flood In Melamchi, Chanaute Bridge Was Washed Away By Agencies 1 month ago
FLOODS AND LANDSLIDES Monsoon Havoc By A Correspondent 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Nepal Army Launches Rescue And Relief Operation To Save People From Landslide And flood By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Nepal And India Sign MoU To Construct 14 Cultural Sites And 103 Health Posts In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 03, 2021
India Records 47,092 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest In Two Months By Agencies Sep 03, 2021
Death Toll From Hurricane Ida Rises To 49 By Agencies Sep 03, 2021
Suga Will Not Run To Maintain Party Leadership By Agencies Sep 03, 2021
Biden's Approval Rating Hits New Low By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 03, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 667 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 03, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75