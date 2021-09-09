China Urges Taliban To Keep Promises

China urges Taliban to keep promises

Sept. 9, 2021, 9:33 p.m.

The Chinese foreign minister has urged Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to keep their promises in order to gain international recognition.

Wang Yi made the comment at the first virtual meeting of foreign ministers from Afghanistan's neighboring countries since the Taliban takeover.
Referring to the announcement of a Taliban government, Wang said broad inclusiveness and a resolute crackdown on terrorism are the most important points.

Wang said, "We should guide and urge the Afghan Taliban to unite with all ethnic groups and factions, build a broad and inclusive political structure, pursue moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, draw a clear line against terrorist forces, and establish and develop friendly relations with other nations, especially neighboring countries."

Wang announced that Beijing has decided to provide Afghanistan with nearly 31 million dollars' worth of supplies including food as well as 3 million doses of coronavirus vaccine.

The meeting was chaired by Pakistan, and apart from China, was attended by four other countries: Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Source: NHK

Agencies

Taliban Cracking Down On Women Protests
Sep 09, 2021
WHO Appeals To Continue Regular Vaccination
Sep 08, 2021
EU Warns Taliban Govt Not 'Inclusive And Representative'
Sep 08, 2021
Taliban's Caretaker Government Raises Concern
Sep 08, 2021
Taliban Announces Interim Government; Mohammad Hasan Akhund To Be PM
Sep 07, 2021

More on International

Taliban Cracking Down On Women Protests By Agencies 11 minutes ago
WHO Appeals To Continue Regular Vaccination By Agencies 23 hours, 12 minutes ago
EU Warns Taliban Govt Not 'Inclusive And Representative' By Agencies 23 hours, 15 minutes ago
Taliban's Caretaker Government Raises Concern By Agencies 1 day ago
Taliban Announces Interim Government; Mohammad Hasan Akhund To Be PM By Agencies 1 day, 23 hours ago
Clashes, Infighting Continue In Afghanistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast For September 10 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2021
Nepali Women Celebrated Teej Festival With Colorful Gathering By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 433 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,058 New Cases, 1845 Recoveries And 14 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2021
MCC Vice President Fatema Sumar Visits Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2021
CPN (UML) Announces To Disrupt The HoR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75