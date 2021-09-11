Kathmandu Valley Logs 357 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 357 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6137 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 357 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 357 cases, Kathmandu districts records 237 cases, 85in Lalitpur and 42in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirms 961 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 776548.