Kathmandu Valley Logs 357 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 357 COVID-19 Cases

Sept. 11, 2021, 6:08 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 357 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6137 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 357 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 357 cases, Kathmandu districts records 237 cases, 85in Lalitpur and 42in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirms 961 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 776548.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For September 11 Across Nepal
Sep 11, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 777 New Cases, 1308 Recoveries And 12 Deaths
Sep 11, 2021
Rishi Panchami Vrat 2021: Significance And Story
Sep 10, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 11Across Nepal
Sep 10, 2021
NEPAL-EU Film Festival Sharing Culture
Sep 10, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 777 New Cases, 1308 Recoveries And 12 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 52 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 324 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 961 New Cases, 1,660 Recoveries And 21 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 433 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,058 New Cases, 1845 Recoveries And 14 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 568 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Dr. Shashanka Koirala Announces To Contest Party President By Agencies Sep 11, 2021
Discussion At Political Level Continues To Push Ahead With MCC: PM Deuba By Agencies Sep 11, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 11 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2021
US Marks 20 Years Since 9/11 Attacks By Agencies Sep 11, 2021
Rishi Panchami Vrat 2021: Significance And Story By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 11Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75