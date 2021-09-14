Crisis Looms In Afghanistan One Month After Taliban Takeover

Crisis Looms In Afghanistan One Month After Taliban Takeover

Sept. 14, 2021, 9:54 p.m.

Wednesday will mark one month since the Taliban took control of the capital Kabul and regained power in Afghanistan.

The Taliban intend to form a government based on Islamic teachings. The interim government is made up entirely of Taliban members.

The Taliban flag, which is emblazoned with a verse from the Koran, is now flying over the former presidential palace and at the entrance of the closed US Embassy.

In addition to drastic social shifts, the country faces a worsening economy and a growing humanitarian crisis.

In Kabul, people are struggling to make ends meet.
Many have been forced to sell furniture and household goods to get by.
Long lines have been forming at banks. A lack of cash is hitting the economy hard. People are worried about the impact of the worsening economy on their lives and future.

The UN warns that as much as 97 percent of the Afghan population is at risk of sinking below the poverty line by the middle of next year. It says prompt action is needed to prevent a humanitarian crisis.

Source: NHK

Agencies

An Israeli Antiviral Drug Could Stop COVID-19: Israeli Scientists
Sep 14, 2021
Nepal- Bangladesh Proposed For Joint-Venture On Hydro Power Project
Sep 14, 2021
Nepal Government Issues Warning For Nipah Virus
Sep 13, 2021
North Korea Claims To Launch New Cruise Missiles
Sep 13, 2021
Columns Of Light Displayed In NY For 9/11 Victims
Sep 12, 2021

More on International

An Israeli Antiviral Drug Could Stop COVID-19: Israeli Scientists By Agencies 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
North Korea Claims To Launch New Cruise Missiles By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Japan And Vietnam Sign Defense Deal By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
US Marks 20 Years Since 9/11 Attacks By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
Taliban: Afghan Families Flee To Pakistan Over Forced Marriage Fears By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
Biden, Xi Discuss Avoiding Conflict By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Received Two Statues Of Uma Maheshvara From Denver Art Museum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2021
Nepal To Receive Additional 4.4 Million Doses of Vero Cell From China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2021
Nepal- Bangladesh Proposed For Joint-Venture On Hydro Power Project By Agencies Sep 14, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 404 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1180 New Cases, 1549 Recoveries And 19 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75