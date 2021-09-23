UNSC To Press Taliban On Women's Rights

UNSC To Press Taliban On Women's Rights

Sept. 23, 2021, 8:58 p.m.

The foreign ministers of the United Nations Security Council's five permanent members have discussed the Taliban's interim government in Afghanistan.

They agreed to urge the Taliban to uphold women's rights, but were apparently split about whether to provide financial aid.

The meeting took place on Wednesday in New York. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended in person. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi took part online.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was also present.A high-ranking US State Department official says they agreed to urge the Taliban to ensure Afghanistan does not become a hub for terrorism.

Foreign assets belonging to the Afghan government have been frozen since the Taliban took power last month. The UNSC's Western powers are cautious about lifting the measure, but China and Russia say it should be lifted immediately to provide humanitarian aid.

The senior US official said there are no Afghan government assets in China, making it easy for Beijing to claim the measure should be lifted.

The official said his country believes the Taliban must first deliver on their promises.

Source: NHK

Agencies

Import Of Chinese Made Vehicles From Rasuwagadhi Border Increases
Sep 23, 2021
Nepal’s Remittance Inflow Decline By 18.1 Percent
Sep 23, 2021
Indian PM Modi In US To Address UNGA Summit And To Attend High Level Meeting In Washington
Sep 23, 2021
Foreign Minister Khadka Leading Nepali Delegation To UNGA 76th Session
Sep 22, 2021
UK Approves Covishield For Travel
Sep 22, 2021

More on International

Taliban Want To Address UN General Assembly By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
US Not Seeking New Cold War: President Joe Biden By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Japanese Stock Market Hit By Fears Of China Debt Crisis By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Biden, Macron To Talk Amid Submarine Deal Row By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Taliban Regime Bans Female From Working In Afghanistan By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Divide Deepening By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Young Children Diets Show No Improvement In Last Decade: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2021
Bhagiram Ingnam Wins Madan Puraskar, Bhairab Bahadur Thapa Wins Jagdamba Shree 2077 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2021
Import Of Chinese Made Vehicles From Rasuwagadhi Border Increases By Agencies Sep 23, 2021
U.S. Congratulated Dr. Narayan Khadka For His Appointment As Foreign Minister O f Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2021
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Addresses10th Ministerial Conference of the Community of Democracies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2021
Nepal’s Remittance Inflow Decline By 18.1 Percent By Agencies Sep 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75