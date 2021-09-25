Kathmandu Valley Logs 311 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 311 COVID-19 Cases

Sept. 25, 2021, 8:16 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 311new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7050 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 364 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 311 cases, Kathmandu districts records 198 cases, Lalitpur 73 and 40 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 790 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 790662.

