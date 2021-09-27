Kathmandu Valley Reports 394 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 394 COVID-19 Cases

Sept. 27, 2021, 8:37 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 394 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 12081 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 394 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 394 cases, Kathmandu districts records 285 cases, Lalitpur 66 and 43 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 975 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 792367.

