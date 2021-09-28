Weather Forecast For September 29 Across Nepal

Sept. 28, 2021, 9:06 p.m.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country.

