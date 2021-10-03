UML’s New Elected Government Will Bring Water From Melamchi: Oli

UML’s New Elected Government Will Bring Water From Melamchi: Oli

Oct. 3, 2021, 10:11 p.m.

Former prime minister and leader of CPN-UML K.P.Sharma Oli has challenged the government to materialize its word by bringing the water from Melamchi by April 2022.

Addressing the concluding session of The first Statue Generation Convention of CPN-UML, former PM Oli said that CPN-UML’s government will bring the water wining the general elections next year.

The first Statue Generation Convention of CPN-UML concluded with the following group discussion is underway on the report presented in the first statute general convention of the CPN (UML).

Ten groups were divided to discuss the political report of Chair KP Sharma Oli, the organizational report of General Secretary Ishwor Pokharel and the statute amendment proposal of Deputy General Secretary Bishnu Prasad Poudel presented at the convention.

The presentation of the group discussion at the plenary is yet to take place for two groups. This will be followed by the response from report presenters and passing other contemporary resolutions. The convention will also elect the Central Election Commission before coming to a close later today.

A total of 6,347 delegates are participating in the ongoing general convention being held in Godavari of Lalitpur.

