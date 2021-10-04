Weather Forecast For October 5 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For October 5 Across Nepal

Oct. 4, 2021, 9:52 p.m.

The monsoon is expected to continue for a few more days, despite the earlier projection to withdrawal monsoon by October 2. “No specific pattern had been noticed for immediate withdrawal of the monsoon,” said Ganga Nagarkoti, a meteorologist at the Meteorological Forecasting Division.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the country

