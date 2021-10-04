Weather Forecast For October 5 Across Nepal

The monsoon is expected to continue for a few more days, despite the earlier projection to withdrawal monsoon by October 2. “No specific pattern had been noticed for immediate withdrawal of the monsoon,” said Ganga Nagarkoti, a meteorologist at the Meteorological Forecasting Division.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

