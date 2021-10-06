China Agrees To Provide Additional 1 Million Vaccine To Nepal

China Agrees To Provide Additional 1 Million Vaccine To Nepal

Oct. 6, 2021, 9 p.m.

China is providing an additional 1 million vaccines against COVID-19 as grant assistance to Nepal.

"As a part of its consistent support to Nepal, the Govt. of China will provide further medical assistance worth 5 million Renminbi to install preventive measures in our health system in a bid to save lives from (possible) the third wave of the pandemic," State Minister for Health and Population Umesh Shrestha shared in his official Twitter account after his meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, on Wednesday.

The additional grant of anti-COVID vaccine that China will provide is SinoVac, according to the State Minister. Of the 1 million doses of Sinovac, 3 hundred thousand will be given to the Nepali Army.

The State Minister also informed that the "China-aided 1.6 million Verocell will arrive in Kathmandu on 20th, 22nd and 23rd of October."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ghatasthpana 2021? Significance And Importance
Oct 06, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 7 Across Nepal
Oct 06, 2021
MCC Approval Is Necessary For Economic Recovery: FNCCI,CNI And NCC
Oct 06, 2021
Exim Bank Of India Hands Over First Package Of Koshi Corridor Transmission Line To NEA
Oct 06, 2021
UNICEF Says Impact Of COVID-19 On Children Mental Health And Young People Is Alarming
Oct 06, 2021

More on News

Ambassador Anjan Shakya Leaves Her Legacy In Israeli Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 3 minutes ago
Health Desks In Nepal-India Border Points Keep Close Eyes To Prevent COVID-19 By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
CPN-US Leader Nepal Discharged From Hospital By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
Prisma Advertising Celebrates 30th Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Certain People Have 'Superhuman' Immunity To Corona. How? By Agencies 5 days, 8 hours ago
U.S. Ambassador Berry Calls On COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Ghatasthpana 2021? Significance And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 06, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 7 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 06, 2021
MCC Approval Is Necessary For Economic Recovery: FNCCI,CNI And NCC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 06, 2021
Exim Bank Of India Hands Over First Package Of Koshi Corridor Transmission Line To NEA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 06, 2021
UNICEF Says Impact Of COVID-19 On Children Mental Health And Young People Is Alarming By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 06, 2021
24th AGM Of Radisson Hotel Kathmandu New Board Of Directors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 06, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75