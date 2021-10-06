China Agrees To Provide Additional 1 Million Vaccine To Nepal

China is providing an additional 1 million vaccines against COVID-19 as grant assistance to Nepal.

"As a part of its consistent support to Nepal, the Govt. of China will provide further medical assistance worth 5 million Renminbi to install preventive measures in our health system in a bid to save lives from (possible) the third wave of the pandemic," State Minister for Health and Population Umesh Shrestha shared in his official Twitter account after his meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, on Wednesday.

The additional grant of anti-COVID vaccine that China will provide is SinoVac, according to the State Minister. Of the 1 million doses of Sinovac, 3 hundred thousand will be given to the Nepali Army.

The State Minister also informed that the "China-aided 1.6 million Verocell will arrive in Kathmandu on 20th, 22nd and 23rd of October."