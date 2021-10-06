COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 849 New Cases, 891 Recoveries And 12 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 849 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 799613.

Dr. Samir Kumar Adhikari, assistant spokesperson at Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 11165 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 849 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 193 people in 4300 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Adhikary said that there are currently, there are 16,194 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,219 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 14,975 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 476 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 338 are admitted to the ICU and 115 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 891 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 772,299 cases of recovery.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday added 12 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,192.