Mosque Blast Kills Or Wounds At Least 70 In Afghanistan

Mosque Blast Kills Or Wounds At Least 70 In Afghanistan

Oct. 8, 2021, 10:04 p.m.

Afghan officials say a powerful explosion at a mosque in northern Afghanistan has killed or wounded at least 70 people.

The blast occurred at a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz on Friday afternoon.

The provincial government, which is under the control of the Taliban, says the explosion caused at least 70 casualties.

Reports suggest that many people were present at the mosque to attend the Friday prayer service when the incident occurred. The mosque is frequented by Shia Muslims, who are a minority in the country.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on social media that a special unit had launched an investigation at the scene.

No one has claimed responsibility for the incident.

The Islamic State militant group has repeatedly carried out terror attacks targeting Shia Muslims in the country.

A local branch of the Islamic State group is believed to be responsible for a series of terror attacks in the past month. Taliban members and civilians are among the casualties.

Agencies

UK Removes Nepal From Red List
Oct 08, 2021
Vero Cell Found To Have Developed 72.4 Percent Human Antibody
Oct 08, 2021
Ressa And Muratov Win Nobel Peace Prize
Oct 08, 2021
Kishida holds phone talks with Xi
Oct 08, 2021
Devotees Throng To Religious Shrines In Kathmandu
Oct 07, 2021

More on International

Ressa And Muratov Win Nobel Peace Prize By Agencies 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
Kishida holds phone talks with Xi By Agencies 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
Taiwan Leader Meets French Lawmakers By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Taiwan Slams China For Increasing ADIZ Entries By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Nobel In Physics Goes To Climate Research By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Swedish Cartoonist, Who Drew Drawings Of Prophet Mohammad, Killed In Car Accident By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Navratri 2018 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2021
Nepal And India Joint Cross-border Railway Links Meeting Discussed Raxaul-Kathmandu Broad Gauge Railway Link By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2021
NIBL Opens New Branch In Simraungadh Municipality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2021
Nepalese Young And Children Are Vulnerable To Climate Crisis: Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2021
Are The Two Pre-Requisites Of Our Existence: Science And Religion Irreconcilable? By Prof. Dr. Akal Bahadur Singh Oct 08, 2021
UK Removes Nepal From Red List By Agencies Oct 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75