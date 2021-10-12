Former King Gyanendra Calls For National Unity

Oct. 12, 2021, 11:01 p.m.

Former King Gyanendra said that the democracy without monarchy and monarchy without democracy can’t be relevant in a country like Nepal.

Expressing greetings for good wishes and happiness of the Nepali people leaving in Nepal and other parts of the world on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, former King Shah said that he was compelled to hold different responsibility due to the immediate situation saying that he has realized that democracy without monarchy and monarchy without democracy can’t be relevant in the country like Nepal.

Whether people believe in democrat or progressive ideology, love and respect towards nations bind all of us together he said. “No one is above the nation,” said former King.

