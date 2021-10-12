Prevent Afghanistan From Becoming Source Of Radicalisation, Terrorism: PM Modi

Oct. 12, 2021, 9:27 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed upon preventing the Afghan territory from becoming a source of radicalisation and terrorism at the G20 summit, hosted by his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister added that a “unified international response based on UNSC Resolution 2593 is necessary to improve the situation in Afghanistan.”

Taking to Twitter post the conference, PM Modi stated that he called for “urgent and unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens”.

He also called for an inclusive administration that includes women and minorities “in order to preserve the socio-economic gains of the last 20 years and to restrict the spread of radical ideology,” a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs read.

The Prime Minister further “emphasized on the need to enhance our joint fight against the nexus of radicalization, terrorism and the smuggling of drugs and arms in the region,” the MEA press release stated.

Along with PM Modi, US President Joe Biden and Chancellor Angela Merkel, too, attended the conference which focused on aid needs, concerns over security and ways of guaranteeing safe passage abroad for thousands of Western-allied Afghans still in the country.

According to Reuters, Chancellor Merkel stated that Germany is not yet prepared to recognise the Taliban as Afghanistan’s government since it has not met the inclusiveness standards demanded of it. She added that Germany will provide 600 million euros’ aid to Afghanistan this year.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

