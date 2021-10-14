Japan's Lower House Dissolved

Japan's Lower House Dissolved

Oct. 14, 2021, 9:14 p.m.

The Lower House of Japan's Diet has been dissolved for a general election.

Japanese political leaders are gearing up for a general election at the end of the month as Prime Minister Kishida Fumio dissolved the Diet's Lower House on Thursday.

At a news conference on Thursday evening, Kishida said, "We must do all we can to fight the coronavirus and get the economy back on track. We also have to build a new social economic system for the post-corona era. I would like the people to decide who can carve out a future after the pandemic."

Kishida revealed his plan to present to the public the framework of his government's anti-coronavirus measures on Friday. It will include plans to secure more hospital beds, administer booster vaccine shots, and make oral antiviral medication available.

Kishida said that he will hammer out a comprehensive and bold economic package immediately after the election. He proposed creating a new form of capitalism in which the middle class will gain a greater share of the benefits of growth.

Kishida stated his government will not leave everything to the market in terms of distribution and said, "We will increase people's wealth by letting both the private sector and the public sector play their own roles. We will not only increase employment, but also raise the income of each and every worker."

Kishida also stressed his commitment to bolstering the country's defense. He said the ministers are preparing to revise the national security strategy and related defense programs.

Kishida became the leader of the main ruling party last month, and was elected Prime Minister by the Diet last week.

The time between the new prime minister taking office and the dissolution of the Lower House was the shortest in postwar Japan.

The Lower House speaker made the announcement on Thursday afternoon that triggers a national election. The Cabinet will meet later in the day to formally set the election date, which is expected for October 31. Campaigning will officially kick off next Tuesday, October 19.

It will be the first Lower House election in four years.
The top issues are likely to be the response to the coronavirus pandemic and how to rebuild the economy.

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio was confirmed as Japan's leader on October 4. It will mark the shortest period between a prime minister taking office and the dissolution of the Lower House in postwar Japan.
And the election will be an unusually brief battle. The period from dissolution to voting day will also be the shortest in the postwar era.

Agencies

WHO Forms New Group To Study Covid Origin
Oct 14, 2021
India Records 15,823 New Covid Cases; Active Cases Lowest In 214 Days
Oct 13, 2021
Star Trek Actor William Shatner Becomes Oldest Person To Reach Space
Oct 13, 2021
Nepal Reaches To SAF Final After 1-1 Draw Against Bangladesh
Oct 13, 2021
Amit Shah’s ‘Untiring Efforts’ For Peace In J&K, Northeast ‘Have Ushered In A New Age’: NHRC chief
Oct 12, 2021

More on International

Star Trek Actor William Shatner Becomes Oldest Person To Reach Space By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Prevent Afghanistan From Becoming Source Of Radicalisation, Terrorism: PM Modi By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
US, Taliban Discuss Humanitarian Aid For Afghanistan By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
Three Economists From US Win Nobel By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
Ressa And Muratov Win Nobel Peace Prize By Agencies 6 days, 7 hours ago
Mosque Blast Kills Or Wounds At Least 70 In Afghanistan By Agencies 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Vijaya Dashami 2021: 10:02 AM Is Auspicious Time For Tika By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2021
Taleju Bhavani And Significant To Visit On Mahanavami By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2021
WHO Forms New Group To Study Covid Origin By Agencies Oct 14, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 222 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 398 New Cases, 804 Recoveries And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 14, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75