Kathmandu Valley Confirms 100 COVID-19 Cases

Oct. 16, 2021, 9:14 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 1440 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 100 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 100 cases, Kathmandu districts records 63 cases, Lalitpur 30 and 7 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 136 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 804652.

