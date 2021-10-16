Two Killed And Five Injured In Jeep Accident In Surkhet

Oct. 16, 2021, 9:32 p.m.

At leas two people killed and the five people have been injured in a jeep accident in Suykhet.

According to the Police, the health condition of two out of five passengers is critical.

The jeep en route to Sukhet from Nayanpur or Dailkeh. The dead have already been identified.

According to police , Syangja, the jeep met with an accident on Saturday at Galyang Municipality of Siddhartha Highway. Injured were admitted to the Sukhet Hospital

The jeep had fallen 150 metres down from the highway. The police informed that further investigation as to the accident is taking place.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

