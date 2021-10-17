Weather Forecast For October 18 Across Nepal, Light To Moderate Rain Likely

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.
According to the Meteorological Department, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province. There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light to moderate snowfall are likely to occur at a few places of the central and western high mountaineous regions.
