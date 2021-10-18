Colin Powell Dies Of Covid At 84

Colin Powell Dies Of Covid At 84

Oct. 18, 2021, 9:33 p.m.

Former US secretary of state Colin Powell died on Monday at the age of 84 due to complications from Covid-19.

His family said in a Facebook post that he was fully vaccinated. They said, "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."

As a four-star Army general, he was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush during the 1991 Gulf War.

Later he served as secretary of state under President George W. Bush. He was the first black US secretary of state and top military officer.

Agencies

