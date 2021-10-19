North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles

North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles

Oct. 19, 2021, 10:19 p.m.

Japan's government says North Korea fired two ballistic missiles on Tuesday morning. It marks the latest in a series of launches in recent months.

Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea launched the missiles at 10:15 a.m. and 10:16 a.m. from the east side of North Korea. The ministry says both probably dropped into the Sea of Japan on the east side of the Korean Peninsula.

It also says there are no reports of damage to aircraft or ships around the affected area. The ministry is analyzing information to determine details, including whether the missiles dropped inside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio confirmed the launches on Tuesday.
Kishida told reporters it's deeply regrettable that the North has successively fired missiles since last month.

The South Korean military also reported a missile being fired. The projectile was launched from around Sinpo in the east of South Hamgyon Province, where North Korea's military is believed to have a submarine base. The missile was a type that is launched from a submarine and it flew into Japan's air defense identification zone, South Korea's military says.

The North's military has repeatedly launched missiles since this March. The country's leader Kim Jong Un declared a five-year plan to strengthen its defense capability in January's ruling Workers' Party congress.

Agencies

