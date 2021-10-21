Floods And Landslides: Death Toll Reach 101 And 41 Missing

Floods And Landslides: Death Toll Reach 101 And 41 Missing

Oct. 21, 2021, 10:19 p.m.

Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that as many as 101 people lost their lives in the rain-induced disasters caused by incessant rainfall in the last four days.

Ministry said that 41 people had gone missing and 35 had been injured in the disaster.

The death toll in Province 1 itself has reached 58. A total of 31 deaths were reported in Sudurpaschim province and of them, two cases were reported in Dadeldhura, four were reported in Baitadi, eight were reported in Bajhang and one was reported in Kailali.

Of the total 60 fatalities, 13 were reported in Ilam, 28 in Panchthar, seven in Dhankuta, eight in Sunsari, two in Udayapur, and one each in Morang and Bhojpur. Similarly, 31 people killed in Sudurpaschim Province.

Two deaths and three missing cases have been reported in Lumbini Province. Similarly, the Sindhuli district of Bagmati Province reported a single fatality in the disaster.

Likewise, the rain-induced disasters claimed seven lives in Karnali Province of which, six were reported in Humla and one was reported in Kalikot.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For October 22Across Nepal
Oct 21, 2021
NEA Starts Working To Restore Power Cut In Province 1
Oct 21, 2021
Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Discusses With Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka For Deepening The Ties
Oct 21, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 214 COVID-19 Cases
Oct 21, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 470 New Cases, 726 Recoveries And Eight Deaths
Oct 21, 2021

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

48 Killed, 31 Missing And Hundred Displaced By The Recent Floods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 39 minutes ago
Sudurpaschim Rains: Death Toll Rises 7 And Two Dozens Missing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Sindhupalchowk Reports Two Aftershocks Of Gorkha Quake By Agencies 3 days ago
Earthquake 4.9 Magnitude Occurs In Gorkha By Agencies 4 days ago
Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Near Tokyo By Agencies 2 weeks ago
FLOOD Rising Rain Fury By A Correspondent 4 weeks ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast For October 22Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2021
NEA Starts Working To Restore Power Cut In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2021
Bangladesh’s Buddhist, Christian And Hindus Announces A Hunger Strike As Temple Vandalism Continues By Agencies Oct 21, 2021
Aryan Khan, 7 Others To Remain In Judicial Custody Till October 30 By Agencies Oct 21, 2021
Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Discusses With Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka For Deepening The Ties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2021
India Marks 1 Billion Coronavirus Vaccinations By Agencies Oct 21, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75