Biden Reiterates Willingness To Engage With Taiwan, China Reacts To Remarks

US President Joe Biden has once again expressed his willingness to engage with Taiwan.

Biden took part in a town hall meeting hosted by CNN on Thursday. He answered questions posed by the moderator and local attendees.

The president was asked whether the US would defend Taiwan, if China were to launch an attack. Biden said Washington has "a commitment to do that."

The United States has been using the Taiwan Relations Act to sell weapons to Taiwan. But it has long upheld the "one-China" policy.

Biden said back in August, "We made a sacred commitment to Article Five that if in fact anyone were to invade or take action against our NATO allies, we would respond. Same with Japan, same with South Korea, same with -- Taiwan."

A White House spokesperson said there has been no change in the policy, and that the US "will continue to support Taiwan's self-defense and oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo."

Meanwhile, China has reacted sharply to remarks made by US President Joe Biden about Taiwan.

Biden said on Thursday that Washington has a commitment to defend Taiwan, if China launches an attack.

At a news conference on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, stressed that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China's territory.

He said that the Taiwan issue is an internal affair of China's, and that no external interference will be tolerated.

Wang urged the United States to fully respect the "one- China" principle and refrain from commenting on the Taiwan issue. He also advised Washington not to undermine China-US relations or the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.