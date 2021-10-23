Weather Forecast For October 24Across Nepal

Oct. 23, 2021, 8:50 p.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places throughout the country

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places throughout the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region

