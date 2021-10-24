China passes new land border law amid military standoff with India

Members of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) approved the law at the closing meeting of a legislative session on Saturday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Oct. 24, 2021, 10:02 p.m.

Asserting that sovereignty and territorial integrity of China are “sacred and inviolable”, the country’s national legislature has adopted a new law on the protection and exploitation of the land border areas, which could have bearing on Beijing’s border dispute with India.

Members of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) approved the law at the closing meeting of a legislative session on Saturday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The law, which becomes operational from January 1 next year, stipulates that “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China are sacred and inviolable”, it said.

The state shall take measures to safeguard territorial integrity and land boundaries and guard against and combat any act that undermines territorial sovereignty and land boundaries, the report said.

The law also stipulates that the state shall take measures to strengthen border defence, support economic and social development as well as opening-up in border areas, improve public services and infrastructure in such areas, encourage and support people’s life and work there, and promote coordination between border defence and social, economic development in border areas, it said.

The state shall, following the principle of equality, mutual trust and friendly consultation, handle land border-related affairs with neighbouring countries through negotiations to properly resolve disputes and longstanding border issues, it said.

India and Bhutan are the two countries with which China is yet to finalise the border agreements, while Beijing resolved the boundary disputes with 12 other neighbours.

Agencies

I Am Not Involved In Making Hamal A Minister: Chief Justice Rana
Oct 24, 2021
Flood Damages The Paddy Worth Of Over Rs. Billion In Nepal
Oct 23, 2021
UN Envoy: Situation In Myanmar Increasingly Dire
Oct 23, 2021
Thailand To Waive Quarantine For Foreign Visitors
Oct 22, 2021
Biden Reiterates Willingness To Engage With Taiwan, China Reacts To Remarks
Oct 22, 2021

More on International

UN Envoy: Situation In Myanmar Increasingly Dire By Agencies 1 day, 16 hours ago
Thailand To Waive Quarantine For Foreign Visitors By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago
Biden Reiterates Willingness To Engage With Taiwan, China Reacts To Remarks By Agencies 2 days, 15 hours ago
Singapore Expands No-quarantine Travel Zone By Agencies 4 days, 15 hours ago
Japan's Leaders Launch Election Campaign By Agencies 5 days, 15 hours ago
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles By Agencies 5 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

United States Gives 100,620 COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccines To Nepal, Adding To 1.5M Johnson & Johnson Doses Donated In July. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2021
I Am Not Involved In Making Hamal A Minister: Chief Justice Rana By Agencies Oct 24, 2021
Nepal To Receive 100,620 Doses Of Pfizer Vaccines from US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 25 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 209 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 522 New Cases, 877 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75