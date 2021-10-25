Sudanese Military Seizes Power And Control The Country Following A Coup

Sudanese Military Seizes Power And Control The Country Following A Coup

Oct. 25, 2021, 11:18 p.m.

Military forces have arrested most cabinet ministers and pro-government party leaders. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been taken to an undisclosed location and has called on citizens to resist the coup.

Sudan's top general declared a state of emergency in the country on Monday and dissolved the government and ruling Sovereign Council, with ousted Sudanese officials calling the move a military coup.

Most of Sudan's cabinet ministers and pro-government party leaders have been arrested. The Sudan Doctors Committee, a civil society group, reports two deaths and 80 injuries after security forces fired into protesting crowds.

The arrests come amid rising unrest between the civilian and military leaders of Sudan, who were meant to share power after former leader Omar al-Bashir was toppled. Since then, the country has been ruled by a transitional civilian-military administration, until a civilian government could be elected.

PM Hamdok has taken to an undisclosed location

Armed forces took Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to an undisclosed location, after initial reports of him being put under house arrest. "After he refused to be a part of the coup, a force from the army detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and took him to an unidentified location," the Sudanese information ministry said. The ministry added Hamdok was calling upon the Sudanese people to resist the coup and "defend their revolution."

The statement also said that soldiers had stormed into the state broadcaster's TV and radio headquarters in the city of Omdurman, and detained some staff.

Demonstrations against the coup were already taking place in Khartoum and Omdurman.

Footage from the Qatar-based Al-Jazeera Mubasher TV channel showed protesters crossing barricades and entering the street surrounding military areas, with security standing by. An unconfirmed video on social media showed shots had been fired, with at least one person severely injured.

Siurce: DW

Agencies

4 Died And 62 Injured In Bus Accident In Panchthar
Oct 25, 2021
COP26: Prime Minister Deuba To Lead Nepali Delegation
Oct 25, 2021
China FM To Meet Taliban Delegation In Qatar
Oct 25, 2021
I Am Not Involved In Making Hamal A Minister: Chief Justice Rana
Oct 24, 2021
China passes new land border law amid military standoff with India
Oct 24, 2021

More on International

China FM To Meet Taliban Delegation In Qatar By Agencies 6 hours, 57 minutes ago
China passes new land border law amid military standoff with India By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
UN Envoy: Situation In Myanmar Increasingly Dire By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Thailand To Waive Quarantine For Foreign Visitors By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Biden Reiterates Willingness To Engage With Taiwan, China Reacts To Remarks By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Singapore Expands No-quarantine Travel Zone By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

4 Died And 62 Injured In Bus Accident In Panchthar By Agencies Oct 25, 2021
COP26: Prime Minister Deuba To Lead Nepali Delegation By Agencies Oct 25, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 26 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 227 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 673 New Cases, 501 Recoveries And 13 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2021
United States Gives 100,620 COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccines To Nepal, Adding To 1.5M Johnson & Johnson Doses Donated In July. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75