COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 527 New Cases, 604 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 527 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 811407.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 8848 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 527 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 64 people in 2507 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 10,236 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 822 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 9,414 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 248 are admitted to the ICU and 81 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 664 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 789,789 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday added two fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,382.