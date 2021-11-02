PM Deuba And PM Modi Held Held A Bilateral Meeting

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has held Prime Minister Sher B. Deuba held a cordial bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi this morning on the sidelines of COP 26 in Glasgow.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two leaders discussed matters of bilateral relations and cooperation.
During the meeting, NSA Ajit Doval also presented
VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75