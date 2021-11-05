COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 174 New Cases, 609 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 174 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 814289.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 2307 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 174 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, virus infection was detected in 9 people in 2537 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 8890 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 657 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 8,233 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 215 are admitted to the ICU and 57 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 609 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 794,438 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday added 2 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11438.