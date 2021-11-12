Heavy Rain Kill 40 People In Southern India, Sri Lanka

Nov. 12, 2021, 10:01 p.m.

Nearly 40 people have died in southern India and Sri Lanka as heavy rains triggered flooding. The rain has been unusually heavy for this time of year.

Torrential rain has been pounding the state of Tamil Nadu all week killing 14. Roads and homes have been submerged.

The state's capital of Chennai has been the hardest hit as several localities were inundated, forcing a near shutdown of the city.

Many residents have been evacuated from low-lying areas. Schools were closed and rail and air traffic was disrupted.

The rain killed 25 people in the island nation of Sri Lanka. Landslides injured five and affected more than 200,000.

Climate experts say the amount of rain during this time of the year is unusual and attribute it to climate change, predicting more such extreme weather events in the future.

