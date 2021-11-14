Kathmandu Valley Confirms 113 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 113 COVID-19 Cases

Nov. 14, 2021, 9:53 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1113 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8008 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 113 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 113 cases, Kathmandu districts records 76 cases, Lalitpur 29 and 8 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 291 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 816966.

