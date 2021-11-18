COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 272 New Cases, 260 Recoveries And 6 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 272 New Cases, 260 Recoveries And 6 Deaths

Nov. 18, 2021, 9:14 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 272 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 818307.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7863 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 272 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 27 people were also found infected with the virus in the anti-gen tests carried out in 3288 people..

The Ministry said that there are 7,642 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 473 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 7,169 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 224 are admitted to the ICU and 60 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 260 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 799,176 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday added six COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,489.

